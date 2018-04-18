Please join us in congratulating master's student, Dan New.

Dan is the recipient of the 2018 Margaret Haughey Award for the best MEd Thesis in Educational Leadership in Canada.

The Margaret Haughey Award is presented annually by the Canadian Society for the Study of Education (CASEA) to the authors of the best master’s thesis, report, project, or graduating paper in the area of educational administration and leadership completed at a Canadian university. The purpose of the award is to recognize superior research and writing by master’s degree students working in the area of educational administration and leadership.

