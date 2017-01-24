FIELD EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONAL SEMESTER II PRACTICUM LOCATION FORM - SPRING 2017

PLEASE NOTE: ALL PS I students must complete and submit thIs form by 4:30pm October 27, 2017.

University policy states that “The Faculty of Education must be aware of the whereabouts of ALL Student Teachers during practicum”.

Students who do not provide all relevant information, or provide false information may be required to withdraw from the practicum and reapply for admission to resume their studies in a subsequent year.

If you have questions about how to complete this form, please contact Kelly Vaselenak in the Field Experience Office (4th floor Turcotte Hall) , via email at edu.fieldexp@uleth.ca, or via phone at 403-329-2259.

SECTION I: CONTACT INFORMATION
SECTION II: TEACHING SEMINAR INFORMATION
SECTION III: PLACEMENT LOCATION INFORMATION
Enter the name of the school that you are placed in for PS II above.
Enter the name of the town/city that the school you've been placed is in.
Indicate that name of the town/city you are planning to return to on weekends? (For most students this would be the residence that they live at while attending U of L.)
SECTION IV: ACCOMMODATION INFORMATION
If you do not require accommodation you may proceed to the bottom of the form and click on the Submit button.
What does accommodation entail?
Student accommodation is arranged from Sunday evening through Friday morning. The accommodation arrangement is not available on weekends. Accommodations generally include one hot meal each day and food to prepare your breakfasts and lunches.
Section A
Section B
Please indicate pertinent information below, to enable Field Experience to identify an appropriate accommodation for you.
Note that students are required to provide a doctors note to support any situations they indicated above.

