Congratulations Class of 2018

Wishing you the very best!
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/convocation/
Display Dates: 
Friday, May 11, 2018 - 15:00 to Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 15:00

Upcoming Events

2018 SSHRC Funding Sessions

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 9:00 AM

Research & Innovation Services invites Lethbridge Campus researchers in all social sciences, humanities, and creative...

PUBlic Professor Series | A Journey Through the Fields of Play

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Event Location: Lethbridge Lodge , 320 Scenic Dr S, Lethbridge, AB FREE ....

More Events...