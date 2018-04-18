Do you know U of L Alumni doing great things?

Nominate them for a 2018 Alumni Achievement Award! Nominations close April 30.
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/alumni/award
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 10:00 to Monday, April 30, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Spark 2018 Teaching Symposium

Mon, Apr 9, 2018 - 2:18 PM

What is Spark?The goal of the event is to connect with...

RIM Month Weekly Challenge #3: Online Scavenger Hunt

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 1:30 AM

Celebrate Records and Information Management (RIM)...

Library Stress-Free Zone Returns! | April 16–24, 2018

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 6:00 PM

Feeling stressed? Need a study break? Come to the...

Here and There

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 9:00 AM

Here and ThereMarch 2 – June 1, 2018Curator: Stephanie...

Animating the Archive

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 3:00 PM

Animating the Archive March 29 – June 7, 2018Main...

SACPA Session - Is Incarceration the Correct Response for FASD Affected Offenders?

Thu, Apr 19, 2018 - 12:00 PM

The Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs (SACPA...

