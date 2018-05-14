Disability advocate

U of L in Calgary | Undergraduate Viewbook | Graduate Viewbook | Donate Now
Thu, May 17, 2018 - 12:00 PM
The Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs (SACPA...
Thu, May 17, 2018 - 3:00 PM
"Summer Speaker Series" by Dr. Robbin Gibb...
Mon, May 21, 2018 - 12:00 PM
The Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry...
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 11:00 AM
SSHRC will be holding a webinar for applicants and...
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 12:00 PM
The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Laura Keffer-...
Thu, May 24, 2018 - 6:00 PM
The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Sam Sul Gi Kim,...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.