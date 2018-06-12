CPHR accreditation

The Dhillon School of Business has just received Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) accreditation for the Bachelor of Management in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations program
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/dhillon-school-business-receives-accreditation-human-resources-management-and-labour
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 10:00 to Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 16:45

