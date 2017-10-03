Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 8:00 AM
Introducing for the first time ever Run, Walk, Talk. Bringing together the campus community to promote wellness through...
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - 1:00 AM
We invite community members to Add Their Voice to this development & consultation process in anyway that is meaningful...
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - 9:30 AM
The Sexual Violence Awareness week includes sessions where you can Add Your Voice to the Sexual Violence Policy &...
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - 11:00 AM
Some of the topics that folks can expect to engage in will include: consent (what it is, why it’s required, how to...
