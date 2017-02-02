Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...
Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM
Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling. Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...
Fri, Feb 10, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Tue, Feb 14, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Visit Enterprise Holdings at their infomation booth in the 1st Choice Savings Centre for Sport & WellnessTuesday...
Fri, Feb 17, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Wed, Feb 22, 2017 - 9:00 AM
Graduate Students & Postdocs are invited to join Counselling & Career Services and the School of Graduate Studies to...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.