Convocation honoree

The University of Lethbridge is excited to recognize Dr. Reginald Bibby with an honorary degree at the 2018 Spring Convocation ceremonies
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/trend-identifying-sociologist-dr-reg-bibby-receive-honorary-degree-spring-2018-convocation
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 15:45 to Monday, May 14, 2018 - 16:45

