Celebrating RNA

U of L students are spreading the word about the value of RNA research as part of the first ever RNA Day
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/celebrating-versatility-ribonucleic-acid-rna#.W19GT34nbwk
Display Dates: 
Monday, July 30, 2018 - 11:00 to Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 11:00

Upcoming Events

Career Fair 2018 - Save the Date!

Wed, Sep 19, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Save the date for Career Fair 2018 at the University of Lethbridge Campus Wednesday, September 19, 2018 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1st...

More Events...