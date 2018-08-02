Campus Closure

uLethbridge campus is closed due to the power outage
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/notices/campus-closure#.W2M7If5Ki8U
Display Dates: 
Thursday, August 2, 2018 -
11:00 to 16:30

Upcoming Events

Career Fair 2018 - Save the Date!

Wed, Sep 19, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Save the date for Career Fair 2018 at the University of Lethbridge Campus Wednesday, September 19, 2018 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1st...

More Events...