Collective happiness

U of L in Calgary or Edmonton | Undergraduate Viewbook | Graduate Viewbook | Donate Now
Tue, Feb 20, 2018 - 9:35 AM
Are you a single student working in Lethbridge or...
Wed, Feb 28, 2018 - 10:00 AM
University Of Lethbridge students, staff and faculty...
Fri, Mar 2, 2018 - 9:00 AM
Here and ThereMarch 2 – June 1, 2018Curator: Stephanie...
Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 2:15 PM
Voting is now open for the 3rd Annual University of...
Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 3:00 PM
A Retirement Celebration for Katharine Winter, Human...
Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 12:00 PM
Julia Brassolotto is an Assistant Professor of Public...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.