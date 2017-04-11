Charter signatories

The University of Lethbridge joined a host of individuals and organizations from throughout southern Alberta in signing the Oldman Watershed Council’s (OWC) Southern Alberta Water Charter
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/university-signs-oldman-watershed-councils-sou...
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 10:30 to Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 16:45

