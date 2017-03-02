Celebration

The U of L's annual Native Awareness Week is a chance to learn more about Indigenous culture and practices and reflect on the history, sacrifices, contributions and culture of FNMI peoples
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/native-awareness-week-include-pipe-ceremony
Display Dates: 
Thursday, March 2, 2017 - 14:15 to Friday, March 10, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Library Brown Bag Series

Tue, Feb 2, 2016 - 12:00 PM

The University Library is proud to once again offer...

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a...

I-CYS Symposium - At The Intersections of Childhood 2017

Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - 8:56 AM

I-CYS Symposium - At The Intersections of Childhood...

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

 Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are...

Modern Languages Speaker Series

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation...

More Events...