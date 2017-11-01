Celebrating Pronghorn Athletics

Pronghorn Athletics will unveil its 50 Greatest Pronghorns athlete list over the coming weeks, celebrating the athletic achievements of all who have worn the blue and gold over the years
http://gohorns.ca/news/2017/11/1/general-university-of-lethbridge-ready-to-honour-50-greatest-pronghorns.aspx
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 16:15 to Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 08:00

