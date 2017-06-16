Celebrating Canada 150

The University of Lethbridge joins 15 post-secondary institutions, 12 leading Canadian artists, and seven curators in engaging with Canada 150 through LandMarks2017, a national art project
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/celebrating-canada-150-through-art-landmarks2017-opens-indian-battle-park-june-20
Display Dates: 
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 09:30 to Friday, June 23, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Summer BBQ

Tue, May 16, 2017 - 11:00 AM

Come join us tuesday and thursdays for our summer BBQ...

Habits and Habitats

Fri, Jun 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Habits and Habitats June 9 – August 25, 2017 Helen...

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ

Thu, Jun 15, 2017 - 9:00 AM

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ June 15 – August 24, 2017 Main GalleryInuit works...

En Plein Air ’17: June 18

Sun, Jun 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

CALLING ALL SOUTHERN ALBERTAN ARTISTS! En Plein Air ’...

ARRTI Speaker Series - Dr. Ian Lewis

Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - 1:00 PM

The Alberta RNA Research and Training Institute...

More Events...