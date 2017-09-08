Casa Exhibit

The Elders of the Future exhibit opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 21 at Casa, the culmination of the 10-year Raising Spirit research project led by Tanya Pace Crosschild and Dr. Jan Newberry in conjunction with I-CYS
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/research/centres-institutes/institute-child-and-youth-studies/elders-future-exhibit
Display Dates: 
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 15:30 to Friday, September 15, 2017 - 16:45

