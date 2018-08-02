Campus Closure

Power has been restored but uLethbridge remains closed for the rest of the day; campus will re-open for business Friday
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/campus-closure#.W2NXOP5Ki8U
Display Dates: 
Thursday, August 2, 2018 -
13:15 to 16:30

Upcoming Events

Travel Management Program Webinar

Tue, Aug 7, 2018 - 2:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge is pleased to announce we...

MUMA SOMA Exhibition

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 8:30 AM

The University of Lethbridge Department of Art...

Sanay 2018 - Presentation Skills Workshop

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 9:30 AM

A two-day training workshop on presentation skills for...

Wine & Dine: Arts & Science Scholarship Fundraiser

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 6:30 PM

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Arts &...

CIHR Project and Foundation Grants workshop

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 3:00 PM

CIHR has launched the Fall 2018 Project and Foundation...

First Responder to Sexual Assault and Abuse Training

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 9:00 AM

This free 2 day training will provide participants...

More Events...