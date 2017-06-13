Calling all artists

All artists are invited to share Jim Coutts’ vision through En Plein Air 2017 at the Coutts Centre for Western Canadian Heritage. The first of three summer open house events is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/en-plein-air-%E2%80%9917-june-18#.WUBlYsm1tm9
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:15 to Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 17:00

