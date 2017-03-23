Visit our Other Campuses

Year End Banquet

The Calgary Management Students' Society invites you to their first annual Year End Banquet featuring guest speaker Angus Watt!
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/university-of-lethbridge-calgary-campus-mss-year-end...
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 09:45 to Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 12:00

Upcoming Events

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

Free Taxes for Students!!

Fri, Mar 10, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Get your taxes done for FREE! It's tax season again!Filing taxes can be a very confusing and intimidating process. For...

#BrighterBecause Campaign

Wed, Mar 29, 2017 - 11:00 AM

AGILITY, Career Bridge, Career & Counselling Services, and UVolunteer are hosting #BrighterBecause to...

Family Fun Fair!

Sat, Apr 1, 2017 - 11:00 AM

You are invited!The Family Fun Fair is a fundraising event for Special Olympics Lethbridge that intends not only to provide...

30th Annual U of L Management Scholarship Fundraising Dinner

Thu, Apr 13, 2017 - 6:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Management and its Advisory Board are pleased to recognize Leroy Little Bear &...

