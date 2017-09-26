Visit our Other Campuses

Welcome Back BBQ Today!

Join us TODAY on the 4th floor terrace from 4-6pm for FREE burgers, potato salad, and pop as we celebrate the new semester!
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, September 26, 2017 -
11:30 to 18:00

Upcoming Events

Graduate Open House 2017

Sat, Sep 30, 2017 - 10:00 AM

The School of Graduate Studies (SGS) invites all undergraduate students to the Open House on September 30th, 2017. The Open...

2017 Cor Van Raay Agribusiness Case Competition

Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - 6:00 PM

The event is tailored for college and university undergraduate students from Lethbridge College, University of Lethbridge,...

More Events...