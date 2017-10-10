Visit our Other Campuses

University of Lethbridge Calgary campus

Opens Centre for Financial Market Research and Teaching
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/university-lethbridge-calgary-campus-opens-centre-financial-market-research-and-teaching-bvc#.Wd1zCNOPIuV
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 19:30 to Friday, November 3, 2017 - 19:30

Upcoming Events

FOCUS GROUP OF CASHIERS WHO HAVE REQUESTED DONATIONS AT THE CASH REGISTER

Mon, Oct 2, 2017 - 12:00 AM

FOCUS GROUP VOLUNTEERS NEEDED. CASHIERS WHO HAVE ASKED FOR DONATIONS AT THE CASH REGISTER.Please volunteer to participate in...

The Inquiring Mind

Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 1:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

2017 Cor Van Raay Agribusiness Case Competition

Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - 6:00 PM

The event is tailored for college and university undergraduate students from Lethbridge College, University of Lethbridge,...

More Events...