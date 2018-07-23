Visit our Other Campuses

U of L Calgary Campus Student Earns Retail Council of Canada Scholarship

See how the co-op program helped Lisa Nguyen earn a scholarship from the Retail Council of Canada!
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/u-l-calgary-campus-student-earns-retail-council-canada-scholarship#.W1XvU9JKiUk
Display Dates: 
Monday, July 23, 2018 - 09:00 to Friday, August 24, 2018 - 18:00

Upcoming Events

Resume Writing Workshop

Mon, Sep 10, 2018 - 6:00 PM

  Target your resume to specific jobs through a step-by-step resume development process. Write your information in...

Resume Workshop

Fri, Sep 14, 2018 - 9:00 AM

  Target your resume to specific jobs through a step-by-step resume development process. Write your information in...

Interview Workshop

Fri, Sep 14, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Understand the types of interview questions (including behavioural descriptive questions) & employers’ reasoning behind...

Interview Workshop

Fri, Sep 14, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Understand the types of interview questions (including behavioural descriptive questions) & employers’ reasoning behind...

Resume Writing Workshop

Mon, Sep 17, 2018 - 2:00 PM

Target your resume to specific jobs through a step-by-step resume development process. Write your information in concrete...

Advanced Digital Technologies Conference

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 9:00 AM

The inaugural Advanced Digital Technologies: Promoting Industry-Academic Collisions conference will take place in beautiful...

More Events...