Sat, Sep 30, 2017 - 10:00 AM
The School of Graduate Studies (SGS) invites all undergraduate students to the Open House on September 30th, 2017. The Open...
Wed, Oct 4, 2017 - 12:00 PM
In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 1:00 PM
Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - 6:00 PM
The event is tailored for college and university undergraduate students from Lethbridge College, University of Lethbridge,...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.