Visit our Other Campuses

Social Responsibility Keynote

October 5th with Keynote Speaker Jim Bagshaw
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/calgary/social-responsibility-keynote
Display Dates: 
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 10:45 to Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 10:45

Upcoming Events

Graduate Open House 2017

Sat, Sep 30, 2017 - 10:00 AM

The School of Graduate Studies (SGS) invites all undergraduate students to the Open House on September 30th, 2017. The Open...

The Inquiring Mind

Wed, Oct 4, 2017 - 12:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

The Inquiring Mind

Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 1:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

2017 Cor Van Raay Agribusiness Case Competition

Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - 6:00 PM

The event is tailored for college and university undergraduate students from Lethbridge College, University of Lethbridge,...

More Events...