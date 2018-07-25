Visit our Other Campuses

New Student Orientation

Are you a new student joining the Calgary Campus in Fall 2018? Register for New Student Orientation today! Wednesday, August 29 | 5:45pm - 9:00pm | Calgary Campus
http://www.uleth.ca/calgary/new-student-orientation-2
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - 15:15 to Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 16:00

Upcoming Events

Resume Writing Workshop

Mon, Sep 10, 2018 - 6:00 PM

  Target your resume to specific jobs through a step-by-step resume development process. Write your information in...

Interview Workshop

Fri, Sep 14, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Understand the types of interview questions (including behavioural descriptive questions) & employers’ reasoning behind...

Resume Writing Workshop

Mon, Sep 17, 2018 - 2:00 PM

Target your resume to specific jobs through a step-by-step resume development process. Write your information in concrete...

Advanced Digital Technologies Conference

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 9:00 AM

The inaugural Advanced Digital Technologies: Promoting Industry-Academic Collisions conference will take place in beautiful...

