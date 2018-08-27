Visit our Other Campuses

New Academic Advising Appointments!

For the month of September, the Calgary Campus Academic Advisors will be offering advising appointments on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30am - 12:30pm. Email your advisor or calgary.campus@uleth.ca to book an appointment!
