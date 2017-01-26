Visit our Other Campuses

Navigate Your Career!

Calgary Campus students - Discover your future and join CPA Alberta representatives for a CPA Information session on Mon, Feb 6!
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/calgary/cpa-information-session
Display Dates: 
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 15:00 to Monday, February 6, 2017 - 16:30

Upcoming Events

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

AGILITY Innovation Summit: The Future of Food

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Food is the next big frontier, fertile ground for disruption and innovation in technology, business and social...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling. Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

Enterprise Holdings Information Booth

Tue, Feb 14, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Visit Enterprise Holdings at their infomation booth in the 1st Choice Savings Centre for Sport & WellnessTuesday...

#BrighterBecause Campaign

Wed, Mar 1, 2017 - 11:00 AM

AGILITY, Career Bridge, Career & Counselling Services, and UVolunteer are hosting #BrighterBecause to...

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

