MSS Fall Meet and Mingle - September 23rd

Come Meet and Mingle with us! The Calgary MSS invite you to the Fall Meet and Mingle on Saturday September 23rd. This event will be held in S2009 from 11:30am - 1:30pm.
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 10:45 to Friday, September 22, 2017 - 18:45

Upcoming Events

UL50 Career Fair Prize

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 10:43 AM

Get your share of $2,500!5 prizes of $500 each will be presented to qualifying students who attend Career Fair 2017. In...

MNP Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:44 AM

Come to AH100 to meet with MNP representatives September 18, 2017 - 6:00p.m-8:00pm.

KPMG Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:54 AM

Come down to AH100 to find out more information about KPMG! September 11, 2017 - 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m

Collins Barrow Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:57 AM

Representatives from Collins Barrow are here to give you some more information. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Drop-In Information Session - Agriculture Enterprise Management Minor

Mon, Sep 11, 2017 - 5:00 PM

For students interested in taking courses related to the minor. Information such as what types of careers are available for...

Career Fair 2017

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

