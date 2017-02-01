Visit our Other Campuses

Join the Calgary Alumni Chapter for Western Night at the Roughnecks Game!

On Saturday, March 4th, join the ULAACC for a night of networking and fun at the Roughnecks vs. Swarm lacrosse game! Lower bowl tickets are just $20!
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/u-of-l-alumni-association-western-themed-roughnecks-...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 17:00 to Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 18:30

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

AGILITY Innovation Summit: The Future of Food

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Food is the next big frontier, fertile ground for disruption and innovation in technology, business and social...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling. Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

Enterprise Holdings Information Booth

Tue, Feb 14, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Visit Enterprise Holdings at their infomation booth in the 1st Choice Savings Centre for Sport & WellnessTuesday...

#BrighterBecause Campaign

Wed, Mar 1, 2017 - 11:00 AM

AGILITY, Career Bridge, Career & Counselling Services, and UVolunteer are hosting #BrighterBecause to...

Enterprise Luncheon - Information Session

Thu, Mar 2, 2017 - 12:05 PM

Please join Enterprise Rent-A-Car for a FREE Networking lunch on Thursday March 2, 2017.  We are...

