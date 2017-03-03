Visit our Other Campuses

Congratulations to the Preliminary Round Winners of the Management KPMG Case Competition

The following teams will now be going onto the Finals March 11th
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/management/preliminary-round-winners-management-kpmg-case-co...
Display Dates: 
Friday, March 3, 2017 - 16:30 to Monday, April 10, 2017 - 16:30

Upcoming Events

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

Stepping Up

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 5:30 PM

Stepping Up is a peer facilitated program aimed to promote awareness and prevention strategies in the area of relationship...

Rocky Mountain Equipment Information Session

Wed, Mar 8, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Please join RME for an information session to learn more about their company and the amazing co-op opportunity that is...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Mar 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling. Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

Free Taxes for Students!!

Fri, Mar 10, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Get your taxes done for FREE! It's tax season again!Filing taxes can be a very confusing and intimidating process. For...

UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA – Masters of Global Business Program Information Booth

Wed, Mar 15, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Our Master of Global Business (MGB) degree is an intensive one-year program delivered in Victoria and in two other countries...

