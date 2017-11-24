Visit our Other Campuses

Calgary MSS Food Drive

Support the Calgary Interfaith Food Bank by bringing non-perishable food items to the Calgary Campus office by Dec 15th.
Display Dates: 
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 15:00 to Friday, December 15, 2017 - 15:00

