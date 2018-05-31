Visit our Other Campuses

Calgary Chronicles

The Calgary Campus has released our first edition of the Calgary Chronicles! Check it out!
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/sites/default/files/2018/05/calgarychronicles_may2018_newsletter.pdf
Display Dates: 
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 12:15 to Sunday, July 1, 2018 - 12:30

Upcoming Events

Calgary: Dhillon School of Business Leadership & Innovation Speaker Series Presents: Mark Brand

Mon, Jun 4, 2018 - 5:30 PM

Monday, June 4, 2018 5:30 p.m. - Networking reception with hors d’oeuvres 6 p.m. - Keynote with Q&A to follow North...

More Events...