Breakthrough discovery

Collaborative research study holds potential for new cancer therapies
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/breakthrough-discovery-u-l-collaborative-research-study-brings-potential-new-cancer#.W1dX3X4nbwk
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - 10:45 to Friday, August 31, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

“The influence of inter-trial behaviour on decision making"

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 10:00 AM

The Gruber Lab features a public presentation &...

"Spatial information encoding across multiple neocortical regions"

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 3:00 PM

CCBN Summer Speaker Series Presenter: Ingrid De...

RNA Day

Wed, Aug 1, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Join the Alberta RNA Research and Training Institute...

"Your Mind is an Attraction Machine"

Thu, Aug 2, 2018 - 3:00 PM

CCBN Summer Speaker Series Presenter: Dr. Javid Sadr...

MUMA SOMA Exhibition

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 8:30 AM

The University of Lethbridge Department of Art...

Wine & Dine: Arts & Science Scholarship Fundraiser

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Arts &...

More Events...