Breakfast fundraiser

Mental health speaker and former host of TSN’s Off The Record Michael Landsberg will be the keynote speaker as Pronghorn Athletics hosts its annual Pronghorns Scholarship Breakfast on Thursday September 28
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/former-record-host-michael-landsberg-headline-6th-annual-pronghorns-scholarship-breakfast
Display Dates: 
Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:00 to Monday, September 11, 2017 - 16:45

