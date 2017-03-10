Brain Awareness Week presentation

Dr. Adrian Owen delves into the fascinating world of communicating with people thought to be in a vegetative state
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/brain-awareness-week-2017-free-lecture
Display Dates: 
Friday, March 10, 2017 - 15:00 to Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - 22:00

Upcoming Events

Library Brown Bag Series

Tue, Feb 2, 2016 - 12:00 PM

The University Library is proud to once again offer...

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a...

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

 Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are...

Modern Languages Speaker Series

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation...

Addiction Support Group

Thu, Feb 2, 2017 - 9:09 AM

This is a drop in support group for students...

More Events...