Battle of the Bands

Six southern Alberta bands will battle it out for $1,000 in cash and a Cottonwood Records monthly feature package at the Shine On Summer Festival Community Fair, Sept. 3
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/battle-bands-showcase-outstanding-local-musical-acts
Display Dates: 
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:15 to Monday, August 28, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Habits and Habitats

Fri, Jun 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Habits and Habitats June 9 – August 25, 2017 Helen...

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ

Thu, Jun 15, 2017 - 9:00 AM

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ June 15 – August 24, 2017 Main GalleryInuit works...

Fine Arts @ Fifty

Sat, Jun 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM

An eclectic exhibition, Fine Arts @ Fifty, uses a...

NEW COURSE: NAS 3850 C, Language Policy and Planning for Indigenous Communities

Tue, Jul 4, 2017 - 11:36 AM

Course Description Many North American Indigenous...

University of Lethbridge iGEM 2017

Sun, Aug 20, 2017 - 12:52 PM

As a celebration of Lethbridges iGEM team, we are...

More Events...