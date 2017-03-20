Faculty Members

Gender and Labour Market Regimes in Post-disaster Communities: Trans-local Relations and Globality

Thursday, March 30, 2017. 12-1:30pm. L1102 (Prentice Institute Boardroom).
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/prentice-institute-brown-bag-series-lecture-0...
Display Dates: 
Monday, March 20, 2017 - 09:45 to Thursday, March 30, 2017 - 23:45

Upcoming Events

Modern Languages Speaker Series

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation has been changed to April 5 , 12:00 - 1:00 D 634Dr. Beth Gerwin...

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

Prentice Institute Brown Bag Series Lecture

Thu, Mar 30, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Gender and Labour Market Regimes in Post-disaster Communities: Trans-local Relations and GlobalityThe aftermath of a natural...

Humanitarian Imagery and the Irresistible Appeal of 'the Child' - Dr. Heide Fehrenbach (Northern Illinois University)

Sat, Apr 1, 2017 - 7:00 PM

The Department of History Colloquium Series present the 2nd Annual Driedger Lecture sponsored by the Driedger Fund:...

More Events...