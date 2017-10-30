Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 12:01 AM
Launched in 1994, Take our Kids to Work is a recognized career readiness program in Canada with more than 200,000 students...
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 1:00 PM
In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...
Mon, Nov 6, 2017 - 1:00 PM
Department of Physics and Astronomy Presents 2017- 2018 CSEG Distinguished Lecture Tour The national tour is...
Tue, Nov 7, 2017 - 7:00 PM
Prof. Gideon Fujiwara (Asian Studies Coordinator, History Department) will introduce the film and moderate the question and...
Wed, Nov 8, 2017 - 6:30 PM
Asian Studies (as part of the Asian Culture Days, International Education Week) is pleased to present the movie screening of...
Fri, Nov 10, 2017 - 3:00 PM
Moving Towards Inclusion? A critical disability 'audit' of parasport websites in Canada Sport and recreation have...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.