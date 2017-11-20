Dr. Alex Johnston Lecture SeriesIn co-operation with The University of Lethbridge, the Lethbridge Historical Society and the...

University of Lethbridge students traveling abroad in conjunction with University sponsorship- activities supported or...

Indigenous studies and music scholar Monique Giroux will discuss her approach to Métis music-making, representation and...

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 7:00pm - 9:00pmEvent Location: Lethbridge Lodge, 320 Scenic Dr S, Lethbridge, ABFREE. Everyone...

The University of Lethbridge's Centre for Oral History and Tradition in partnership with the Galt Museum & Archives is...