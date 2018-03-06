SAVE THE DATE: OCT 18, 2018

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Arts & Science is pleased to recognize Dr. Bhagwan Dua (1936~2018) at the 2018 Wine & Dine: Arts & Science Scholarship Fundraiser. Tickets go on sale August 15th.
http://www.uleth.ca/artsci/wine-dine-arts-science-scholarship-fundraiser
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 12:15 to Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 12:15

Upcoming Events

Speed Limit or Speed Bump? The k-calculus & "Extended" Relativity

Thu, Mar 8, 2018 - 1:35 PM

Everyone is welcome to attend this exciting talk presented by the Physics & Astronomy Department Spring 2018 Speaker...

ARRTI Speaker Series - Dr. Carla Coffin

Thu, Mar 8, 2018 - 3:00 PM

The Alberta RNA Research and Training Institute presents Dr. Carla Coffin, Associate Professor of Medicine from the...

Plays and Prose Awards Reception

Thu, Mar 8, 2018 - 5:00 PM

Celebrating the written word and student successThe University of Lethbridge’s Faculties of Fine Arts, and Arts &...

Intermediate Community Oral History Workshop

Fri, Mar 9, 2018 - 9:30 AM

The Centre for Oral History and Tradition (COHT) in partnership with the Galt Museum & Archives is offering the...

Jeremy Carter, PAg presents: Southern Alberta Employment Opportunities and Outlook

Fri, Mar 9, 2018 - 3:00 PM

AGRICULTURAL STUDIES / ECONOMICS PUBLIC PRESENTATIONSpeaker:  JEREMY CARTER, PAg (Field Department Manager, McCain...

