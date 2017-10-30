Faculty Members

International Education Week & Asian Culture Days

Nov 6 - 10, 2017
international education week fma
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/international/international-education-week-2017
Display Dates: 
Monday, October 30, 2017 - 09:15 to Friday, November 10, 2017 - 23:15

Upcoming Events

"Buffalo Boy" - Film Screening by Asian Studies (Asian Culture Days, International Education Week)

Tue, Nov 7, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Prof. Gideon Fujiwara (Asian Studies Coordinator, History Department) will introduce the film and moderate the question and...

"Udta Punjab" - Film Screening by Asian Studies

Wed, Nov 8, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Asian Studies (as part of the Asian Culture Days, International Education Week) is pleased to present the movie screening of...

More Events...