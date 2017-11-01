Faculty Members

Guest Speaker Series - Dr. Jeff Wilson

Saturday Nov 4, 2017 - 1:00 - 2:00PM - Buddhist Temple of Southern Alberta - Click for details
Refugee Shinran FMA
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/refugee-shinran-dr-jeff-wilson-renison-university-college-university-waterloo#.WfoCSRNSyi5
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 11:30 to Saturday, November 4, 2017 - 14:00

Upcoming Events

"Refugee Shinran" - Dr. Jeff Wilson (Renison University College, University of Waterloo)

Sat, Nov 4, 2017 - 1:00 PM

The Buddhist Temple of Southern Alberta will present the following:Refugee Shinran (see attached poster for more details)...

"Godzilla, Pokemon, and Yokai: The Role(s) of Monsters in Japanese Popular Culture - Dr. Jeff Wilson (Renison University College, University of Waterloo)

Mon, Nov 6, 2017 - 4:30 PM

As part of Asian Culture Days and International Education Week the following will be presented:Godzilla, Pokemon, and Yokai...

"Buffalo Boy" - Film Screening by Asian Studies (Asian Culture Days, International Education Week)

Tue, Nov 7, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Prof. Gideon Fujiwara (Asian Studies Coordinator, History Department) will introduce the film and moderate the question and...

"Udta Punjab" - Film Screening by Asian Studies

Wed, Nov 8, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Asian Studies (as part of the Asian Culture Days, International Education Week) is pleased to present the movie screening of...

More Events...