The Destruction of Memory - Documentary Film Screening

The Department of Geography presents a FREE documentary film screening of 'The Destruction of Memory' on Oct 3, 7-9pm at the Penny Building.
Destruction of Memory Film
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/destruction-memory-documentary-film-screening#.WbwqX9N96i4
Friday, September 15, 2017 - 13:30 to Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 21:00

Upcoming Events

Trump, Snakes, and Fables - Prof. Katharina Stevens (Department of Philosophy, U of L)

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 4:00 PM

The Philosophy Department Colloquium Series presents:Trump, Snakes, and FablesGuest Speaker:  Prof. Katharina Stevens (...

Career Fair 2017

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

Federal Science Review and You

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 3:30 PM

Last year the Trudeau government initiated the first comprehensive review of Canada’s research funding and support system in...

Social Justice Symposium

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 12:00 PM

The School of Liberal Education would like to invite you to join us for the "Social Justice Symposium" taking place on...

