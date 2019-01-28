PUBlic Professor Series | The Geography of Circumstance

Dr. Tom Johnston | Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 7:00pm - 9:00pm | Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge
Dr. Tom Johnston
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/artsci/public-professor-series-dr-tom-johnston-geography
Display Dates: 
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 00:00 to Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 21:00

Upcoming Events

ARRTI Speaker Series - Dr. Jane Jackman

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 1:30 PM

The Alberta RNA Research and Training Institute presents Dr. Jane Jackman,Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry...

NSERC Discovery Grant Webinar - Submission of a Notification of Intent to Apply

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 11:00 AM

In preparation for the submission of  Discovery Grant applications , NSERC will host webinars to assist the research...

Wine & Dine: Arts & Science Scholarship Fundraiser

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Arts & Science is pleased to recognize Dr. Bhagwan Dua's name (1936~2018) at the...

NSERC Discovery Grant Webinar - Submission of an Application

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:00 AM

In preparation for the submission of  Discovery Grant applications , NSERC will host webinars to assist the research...

NSERC RTI Webinar - Submission of an Application

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 11:00 AM

NSERC will host webinars to assist the research community on “How to submit a Research Tools and Instruments (RTI)...

PUBlic Professor Series | A Journey Through the Fields of Play

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Event Location: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge , 320 Scenic Dr S,...

More Events...