Play Day 2017

Celebrate Family Day with the University of Lethbridge and 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union. February 20. 11am-3pm.
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/come-play-us-family-day#.WJTCndIrKUl
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 09:30 to Monday, February 20, 2017 - 23:45

Upcoming Events

I-CYS Symposium - At The Intersections of Childhood 2017

Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - 8:56 AM

I-CYS Symposium - At The Intersections of Childhood 2017The Institute for Child & Youth Studies (I-CYS) is hosting its...

Modern Languages Speaker Series

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation has been changed to April 5 , 12:00 - 1:00 D 634Dr. Beth Gerwin...

French Language Centre 3rd Annual Film Week

Mon, Jan 30, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Paul à Québec (2015) – dir.François Bouvier / comedyMonday, Jan. 30 7:00 PM TH 201  Paul is a cartoonist who lives...

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

Student Speaker Colloquium - English Students' Society

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 1:00 PM

The English Students' Society presents Student Speaker Colloquium featuring:"From Simians to Cyborgs and Back Again: A Very...

Plutarch: "That a Philosopher Ought to Converse especially with Men in Power", Moralia 776b-779c - Craig Cooper (Dean, A & S)

Mon, Feb 6, 2017 - 2:00 PM

The Philosophy Department Colloquium Series presents the followiing:Plutarch: "That a Philosopher Ought to Converse...

