Faculty Members

Quantum Weirdness - Dr. Mark Walton

Everyone welcome | March 29th, 2018 | 1:40 to 2:55 p.m. | Location: C640 | Click for details.
Quantum Weirdness FMA
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/quantum-weirdness#.WrKQqJPwaCe
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 14:30 to Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 14:30

Upcoming Events

Gamma Rays & Blowfish

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 1:40 PM

Everyone is welcome to attend The Prairie University Physics Seminar Series presented by the Physics &...

Quantum Weirdness

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 1:40 PM

Everyone is welcome to attend The  Physics & Astronomy Department Spring 2018 Speaker Series:Quantum...

Looking Beyond the Standard Model with the Large Hadron Collider (LHC)

Thu, Apr 5, 2018 - 1:40 PM

Everyone is welcome to attend The Prairie University Physics Seminar Series presented by the Physics &...

URSCA 2018 - 4th Annual Undergraduate Research in Science Conference of Alberta

Sun, Apr 29, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 7:00 - 9:00PMMonday, April 30, 2018 from 8:00 - 5:00PMThe Undergraduate Research in Science...

More Events...