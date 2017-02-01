Faculty Members

New links to industry and innovation realized as U of L joins Composites Research Network

Dr. David Naylor says that composites are the material of the future.
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/new-links-industry-and-innovation-realized-u-l...
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:30 to Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 23:45

Upcoming Events

Three orders of magnitude, what's the difference? Assisting creative and innovative pursuits at micro-and nano-scales (and a brief mention of cathedral in relief)

Tue, Feb 7, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Please plan to attend this exciting talk presented by the Physics & Astronomy Department Spring 2017 Speaker SeriesThree...

AGILITY Innovation Summit: The Future of Food

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Food is the next big frontier, fertile ground for disruption and innovation in technology, business and social...

A rotary Fabry-Perot Spectrometer as a potential high resolution module for SPICA / SAFARI

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Please plan to attend this exciting talk presented by the Physics & Astronomy Department Spring 2017 Speaker SeriesA...

Leibniz, Krauss and Getting Something From Nothing: Toward a Quantum Ontology - Phil Hoffman (Senior Advisor, Alberta Energy Regulator)

Fri, Feb 10, 2017 - 4:00 PM

The Philosophy Department Colloquium Series presents:"Leibniz, Krauss and Getting Something From Nothing: Toward a Quantum...

More Events...