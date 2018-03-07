Thu, Mar 8, 2018 - 1:35 PM
Everyone is welcome to attend this exciting talk presented by the Physics & Astronomy Department Spring 2018 Speaker...
Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 1:40 PM
Everyone is welcome to attend The Prairie University Physics Seminar Series presented by the Physics &...
Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 1:40 PM
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.