Job Opportunities for Students - Physics Assessment Developer

The Physics Department at the U of L is seeking undergraduate and graduate students to design and implement questions for the WeBWorK online homework system.
http://www.uleth.ca/artsci/physics-astronomy/job-opportunities-students
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 14:45 to Sunday, April 1, 2018 - 21:45

