New Funding Opportunity for Albertans - MSc in Computer Science

Funding available for 2 Albertans enrolled full-time in the MSc in Computer Science program. $30,000 per student in the first year with the possibility of a renewal in the second year.
MSc Comp-Sci Scholarship
http://www.uleth.ca/graduate-studies/news/new-funding-opportunity-albertans-msc-computer-science-program
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 13:30 to Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 13:30

