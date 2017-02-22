Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 5:30 PM
Stepping Up is a peer facilitated program aimed to promote awareness and prevention strategies in the area of relationship...
Tue, Mar 7, 2017 - 7:00 PM
Join us for Two Talks with the international best selling author of The Philosopher and the Wolf, Mark Rowlands.Tuesday,...
Tue, Mar 14, 2017 - 7:00 PM
The Search for ConsciousnessDate: Tuesday, March 14, 2017Time: 7 p.m. (start)Location: Yates Memorial Centre, 1002-4th Ave....
Sat, Mar 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM
CCBN Open House & Brain Awareness FairDate: Saturday, March 18, 2017Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.Location: CCBN, University of...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.